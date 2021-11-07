Zebra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 132,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,751,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 186,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 554.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

CVLT opened at $67.96 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.