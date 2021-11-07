Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. National Western Life Group comprises about 1.2% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of National Western Life Group worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $221.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.02.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.17 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.