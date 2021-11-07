Zebra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in ICF International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICFI stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $106.76.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

