Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Otter Tail comprises 1.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

OTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

