Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $83.51 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

