Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,027.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,505,000 after purchasing an additional 59,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $607.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $333.06 and a 12-month high of $610.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.