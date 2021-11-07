Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

