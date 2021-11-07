Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.12 Million in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of TCG BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

CGBD opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.72%.

TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

