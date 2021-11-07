Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 9,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 224,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

