Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,236,418 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236,418 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming accounts for about 1.4% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $23,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45,971.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,020.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 86,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 860.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,380 shares of company stock worth $7,537,066 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

