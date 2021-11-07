Zero (ZER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,284.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $22,284.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00255028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00103581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00130288 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003020 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,684,179 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

