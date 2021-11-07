Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Bought by Ocean Arete Ltd.

Ocean Arete Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 222.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Zhihu comprises about 2.4% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Zhihu by 40,530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,039 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $19,464,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $18,420,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth $17,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

Shares of ZH opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Zhihu Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

