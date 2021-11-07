Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $73.89 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.67 or 0.00399606 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001227 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.47 or 0.00981007 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,261,930,178 coins and its circulating supply is 11,970,463,025 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

