Zimmer Partners LP Acquires 3,172,330 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 3.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $234,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

NYSE:ED opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

