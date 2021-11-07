Zimmer Partners LP Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,656 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

