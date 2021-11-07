Zimmer Partners LP Has $17.92 Million Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $699,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $2,864,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $11,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $125,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,707,755 shares of company stock worth $273,100,013.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

