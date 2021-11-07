Zimmer Partners LP Has $56.87 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Invitation Homes worth $56,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 878,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $102,312,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after purchasing an additional 201,602 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 82,489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,290,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 247,947 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

