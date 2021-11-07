Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,358,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,529,000 after acquiring an additional 432,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,511,000 after acquiring an additional 533,631 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE NI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.