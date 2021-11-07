Zimmer Partners LP Sells 491,805 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491,805 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.27% of VEREIT worth $28,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

NYSE VER opened at $50.30 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

