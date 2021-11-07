Zimmer Partners LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $41,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $289.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.58 and a beta of 1.58. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.71.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

