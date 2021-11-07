Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $537,597.04 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06.

On Friday, September 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79.

Shares of ZM opened at $264.70 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $505.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 406.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

