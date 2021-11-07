Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 383,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zosano Pharma were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 53.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

ZSAN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.31. Zosano Pharma Co. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.