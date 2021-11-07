ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $86,137.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 185.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $86,137.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 194.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.12 or 0.00413353 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000738 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,725,021,529 coins and its circulating supply is 17,064,468,695 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

