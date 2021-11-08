$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Harsco by 867.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harsco by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Harsco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.99. 528,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99. Harsco has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.