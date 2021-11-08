$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $668,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock valued at $283,128,100. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

