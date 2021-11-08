-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALA. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 10,499,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.