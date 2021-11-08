-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALA. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 10,499,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.