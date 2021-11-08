$0.28 EPS Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 141,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,455. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

