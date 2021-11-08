$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 461,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.