$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 461,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

