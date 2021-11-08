-$0.48 EPS Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.46). RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 147,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 350.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 315,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,861. The firm has a market cap of $238.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

