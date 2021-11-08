$0.53 EPS Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.02. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.28. 17,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.80. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

