$0.53 EPS Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.02. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.28. 17,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.80. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.