-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

RUBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

