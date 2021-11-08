-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.38. 249,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.56. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

