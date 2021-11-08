$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,518,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,573,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $15,386,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 402,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 166,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,735. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

