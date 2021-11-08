-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce ($0.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.28). Seagen posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

Seagen stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,628. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.95.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,675 shares of company stock worth $33,298,639. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,220,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth approximately $76,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

