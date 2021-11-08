$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.02. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 317.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. 21,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 111.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

