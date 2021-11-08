$1.15 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.00. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,266,565 shares of company stock worth $206,558,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 14,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.