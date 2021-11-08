$1.15 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.00. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,266,565 shares of company stock worth $206,558,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,233,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 14,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

