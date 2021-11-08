$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,716 shares of company stock worth $8,580,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.40. 135,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,438. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $136.68 and a 52-week high of $236.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.