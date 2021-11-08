$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

MNST stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,392. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.