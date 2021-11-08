$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

MNST stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,392. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $80.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.72.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

