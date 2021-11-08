$1.43 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.63. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $19,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DIN traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,612. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
