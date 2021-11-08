$1.43 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.63. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $19,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,612. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.