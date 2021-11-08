$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. 115,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

