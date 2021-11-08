$1.97 EPS Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Pool reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

POOL stock opened at $517.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $528.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.93 and its 200 day moving average is $461.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Pool by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

