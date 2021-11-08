10,143 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

NYSE VIPS opened at $11.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

