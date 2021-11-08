1,168 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $19.53 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

