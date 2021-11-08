123,452 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,452 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

KBR stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -180.62 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

