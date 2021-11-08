1,396 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,400,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 543,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,132 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.