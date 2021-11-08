$147.89 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report $147.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.70 million to $150.00 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $112.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $494.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $683.04 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $699.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

10x Genomics stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.42. The company had a trading volume of 466,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at $61,640,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

