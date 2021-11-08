17 Education & Technology Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 16th (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, November 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 110,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 48,269 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.