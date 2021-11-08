1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $430,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of PSJ opened at $151.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.88 and a 1-year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

