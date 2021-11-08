1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $395,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $156,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,382,000.

Shares of IHF opened at $279.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $221.69 and a 52-week high of $283.89.

