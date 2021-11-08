1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $87,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 61,939.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BRF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

